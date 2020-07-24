Update: Fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters may be arson

Arizona News

Phoenix police investigating blaze that destroyed party offices

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix police now say a fire that destroyed part of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Headquarters may have been set on purpose.

Police say they are treating the incident as arson based on evidence collected at the scene. Officers declined to elaborate, but said more information would be available in the near future.

Firefighters were called to the building around one Friday morning. No one got hurt, but the flames did destroy the section containing the Democratic offices. Maricopa County Democratic Chairman Steven Slugocki says the fire destroyed computers, tablets, phone-banking equipment, campaign literature and years of documents.