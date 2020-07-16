BREAKING NEWS: Ducey extends eviction moratorium through end of October

Arizona News

New Executive Order will keep people in their homes and off the streets

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey extended the moratorium in evictions for renters until October 31, 2020. The governor's original order was set to expire on July 22.

Ducey made the announcement during a live briefing on the state's battle against the spread of coronavirus.

“Nobody should be forced out of their home because of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “This order is about protecting public health and providing relief to families impacted by this virus — whether through sickness or economic hardship. This is the right thing to do to support Arizona families during their time of need and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The original order was supposed to ensure people wouldn't lose their homes during the pandemic. Advocates say it's still too early to end the ban.

Ducey also allocated $650,000 to Community Action Agencies to process rental assistance. To date, state and local governments have made more than $80-million to help keep renters in their homes.

“Today’s plan protects families and individuals impacted by COVID-19 while empowering them to keep making rent payments,” said Governor Ducey. “This is the right thing to do for public health and our economy. I’m grateful to all the stakeholders who have worked with us and are working together to protect families and prioritize public health. We’ll continue working with our partners at the county and local levels to make resources and assistance available for all those impacted by COVID-19.”

Ducey did not address the question of whether he'll delay the upcoming start of the school year, but he did say students' educations would move forward. In-person learning is tentatively scheduled to start August 17. The governor says he will meet with health officials and educational leaders next week to decide if that date will stand.