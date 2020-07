Arizona News

Surge continues - daily new cases top 4,000 Thursday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will provide the latest details on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Arizona added more than 4,000 new cases, pushing the statewide total to more than 12,000. In addition, health officials reported 75 more deaths from the virus.