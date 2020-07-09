Ducey announces new push to stop spread of coronavirus in Arizona

Arizona News

Governor promises increased testing - reduces capacity of restaurants

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a renewed push for expanded coronavirus testing in Arizona.

The state has seen a steady upward climb in cases since the beginning of June. Just Thursday, the number of new cases grew by more than 4,000. The state's positivity rate now sits around 27%, meaning more than a quarter of those tested are indeed infected with the virus.

Gov. Ducey said the best way to curb the spread of the virus is to stay home, wear masks, and practice social distancing. He believes if Arizonans routinely practice these prevention techniques, the curve could flatten within two to four weeks.

Still, the governor did issue a new Executive Order designed to ensure social distancing. The order restricts dine-in restaurants to serving no more than 50% of their legal occupancy until further notice.

Gov. Ducey also announced a new initiative to expand testing exponentially. Ducey says right now testing is primarily reserved for the sick or symptomatic. He wants to make it available to anyone who wants it. "Project Catapult" aims to test 35,000 Arizonans by the end of July, with a total of 60,000 by the end of August.