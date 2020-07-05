Search for missing man ends

Arizona News

Rob Hinderer last seen June 29 outside Quartzsite

UPDATE: 2:09 P.M.

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The search for a Phoenix man missing near the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge has ended.

Friends of Rob Hinderer posted this message to Facebook Sunday afternoon:

Hinderer was last seen on Monday, June 29 in Quartzsite. No further details on his disappearance and subsequent discovery are available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST:

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A search got underway Sunday afternoon for a Phoenix man who went missing near the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge outside Quartzsite.

Friends of Rob Hinderer took to social media to appeal for help in their search.

Hinderer was last seen on Monday, June 29 in Quartzsite. His friends believe his car could be in the area of Hovatter Road heading north towards I-10. He was driving a Red Mazda CX-F, Arizona license plate #CGZ3364.

Search organizers are asking volunteers to drive the roads in the area, and within the wildlife refuge to look for signs of their missing friend. They also ask people to check shoulders, pull-offs, parking lots, and trail heads.

Rob Hinterer was driving a Mazda CX-F, AZ license plate #CGZ3364

Anyone with information on Hinderer's whereabouts is urged to call (602) 759-0716.