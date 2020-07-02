Dozens of Phoenix gyms defy Governor Ducey’s order

Arizona News

Operators claim Ducey is singling them out

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two dozen health clubs in the Phoenix area are defying Governor Doug Ducey's order to close in spite of recent spikes in coronavirus cases.

Operators of two health club chains that have refused to close say Ducey is singling out their industry. One chain has already received two misdemeanor citations. Another has had liquor licenses suspended at two locations. Still, both chains continue operating. Still another is suing Ducey personally.

A spokesman for the governor says further enforcement actions will be taken against violators.