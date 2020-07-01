Pence and Ducey hold post-briefing press conference

Arizona News

Vice President promises Arizona federal resources and support

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Phoenix late Wednesday morning to get a briefing on Arizona's continued battle against a continued surge in coronavirus cases.

Pence immediately went into a meeting with Governor Doug Ducey as well as federal and state health officials to discuss the Arizona's pandemic prognosis. Officials involved in that conversation included:

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, Department of Homeland Security

Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, Vice Director for Logistics, Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ambassador Deborah Birx, M.D., White House Coronavirus Coordinator

Dr. Cara Christ, Director, Arizona Department of Health

Major General Michael McGuire, Adjutant General, State of Arizona

Steve Purves, President and CEO, Valleywise Hospital

Dan Ruiz, Chief of Operations, Office of Governor Doug Ducey

Marcy Flanagan, Director, Maricopa County Department of Health

Following the meeting, Pence, Ducey, and Dr. Deborah Birx addressed the media. Pence promised the state would get all the resources it needs from the federal government to stop the spread of coronavirus. He also praised Gov. Ducey's leadership. The Vice President also urged younger Arizonans to pay closer attention to CDC guidelines, and to consider the health and well-being of older loved ones. Dr. Birx echoed those statements and appealed to people of all ages to do their part to protect themselves and those around them.

The Vice President's visit comes on the same day the state broke records for both new cases and virus-related deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) confirmed 4,878 new cases. It's the first time the state has seen new cases surpass 4,000 in one

AZDHS also reported 88 more deaths. That too sets a tragic record for most lives lost to the virus in day. Other alarming new highs included 2,876 hospitalizations and 1,289 ER visits for positive or suspected virus infections.

On Monday, Governor Doug Ducey put the state's reopening plans on pause so it can deal with the prolonged increase in cases. Ducey ordered all bars, gyms, and movie theaters to close for at least 30-days. He also postponed the start of in-person classes at the state's schools until August 17 at the earliest.

Pence originally planned to meet with Gov. Ducey in Yuma after a campaign event in Tucson. The Trump campaign canceled that plan "out of an overabundance of caution." The White House then quickly rescheduled the Vice President's Arizona trip to include only the Phoenix meeting with the governor and state health officials.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11 and CBS 13 for continuing coverage of the Vice President's visit.