Pence praises Arizona’s efforts to curb spread of coronvirus

Arizona News

Comments come on state's worst day since the start of the pandemic - Brahm Resnik reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, KPNX) - Vice President Mike Pence made a very important pit stop in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Pence only stayed for a few hours, and he never left Sky Harbor Airport, but he bore important news for one of the states hit hardest by coronavirus.

On sign of the times - a masked Mike Pence giving a masked Doug Ducey the elbow bump.

"Up until roughly three weeks ago, Arizona had literally set the pace in slowing the spread." said Pence.

The Vice President and his White House coronavirus team delivering moral support for Governor Ducey on the darkest day of the pandemic.

"We want to say to all the incredible health care workers here in Arizona, help is on the way and we're gonna spare no expense." The Vice President said.

Pence said he'd be shipping reinforcements for the state's overwhelmed health care workers - up to 500 civilian and military medical professionals - over the next several weeks.

"They'll be packing up and moving out."

The Vice President heard from Gov. Ducey's pandemic team and the CEO of a Phoenix hospital.

"I am hopeful about the dramatic impact of all of you wearing masks."

The White Houses pandemic advisor, Dr. Deborah Birx, delivered her own pep talk after two days of meetings in Phoenix.

"So when it comes to August, we can open the schools and open the universities."

The Vice President's visit comes on the same day the state broke records for both new cases and virus-related deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) confirmed 4,878 new cases. It's the first time the state has seen more than 4,000 new casds in one day.

AZDHS also reported 88 more deaths. That too sets a tragic record for most lives lost to the virus in day. Other alarming new highs included 2,876 hospitalizations and 1,289 emergency room visits for positive patients or suspected virus infections.