Soccer jersey dispute between Algeria and Morocco clubs over Western Sahara goes to sports court

GENEVA (AP) — A soccer politics dispute between Algeria and Morocco over a map of disputed Western Sahara territory on a team jersey will go to a full appeal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The court set no timetable for appointing a panel of judges and setting a date for a hearing. The Algerian soccer federation and USM Alger club are challenging a Confederation of African Football decision to let Moroccan club RS Berkane wear team jerseys that includes disputed territory on a map of Morocco. Alger forfeited both semifinal games against Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup.

