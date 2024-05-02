Halle Berry shouts from the Capitol, ‘I’m in menopause’ as she seeks to end a stigma and win funding
By AMANDA SEITZ
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Halle Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put $275 million toward research and education around menopause, the significant hormone shift women go through in middle age. The legislation calls for the federal government to spend more on clinical trials on menopause as well as the hormone therapy that is used to treat hot flashes and other symptoms. Under Berry’s proposal, $125 million would be set aside for clinical trials, public health and medical research on menopause. The remaining money would help support menopause detection and diagnosis, train doctors on treating menopause and raising public awareness around it.