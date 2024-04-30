Kansas has new abortion laws while Louisiana may block exceptions to its ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is requiring abortion providers to share patient information with the state and increasing funds to anti-abortion centers, while bills to loosen a restrictive ban in Louisiana face an uphill battle. Democratic lawmakers in Louisiana are pushing bills to add exceptions in cases of rape and incest to the state’s near-total abortion ban. A GOP-dominated House committee began its review of those measures Tuesday, but similar proposals stalled there last year. In Kansas, the GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday overrode all four of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes, including a measure requiring providers to ask patients why they want abortions and report the answers to the state.

By JOHN HANNA and SARA CLINE Associated Press

