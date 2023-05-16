Alleged Turkish drone strike targets Yazidi militant group in Iraq’s Sinjar

SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — Local officials say an airstrike has targeted a militant group in northern Iraq’s Yazidi heartland of Sinjar and they attribute the strike to Turkey. Officials have given conflicting reports regarding the number of casualties. The semi-autonomous Kurdish region’s counter-terrorism service said in a statement that three militants were killed in the attack, and one wounded. A member of the militia-affiliated town council, however, denied that there were any deaths, saying one civilian was lightly injured in the attack. A spokesperson for the Turkish Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By NEZIR SINJARI and YASMINE MOSIMANN Associated Press

