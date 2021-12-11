Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

LONDON (AP) — People are lining up in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy. It’s a T-shirt he created to help four people charged in the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader last year. The gray shirt features the word Bristol above an empty plinth like the one on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood. Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue and dumped it in Bristol harbor. Four people charged with criminal damage are due to go on trial next week. Banksy said proceeds from the T-shirt sales would go to the defendants “so they can go for a pint.”