EXPLAINER: What are Colombia’s ex-FARC splinter groups?

By ASTRIN SUÁREZ and MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Biden administration has revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla army, five years after the rebel group signed a peace deal with the government. However it imposed the same designation on two splinter groups that are still fighting in remote pockets of the South American country. The FARC holdouts newly designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations are the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army –known by the Spanish acronym of FARC EP — and Segunda Marquetalia. Here are more details on these newly designated terrorist groups.