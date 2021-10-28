Party close to Thai ex-PM Thaksin names his daughter adviser

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose ouster by a military coup in 2006 triggered years of political instability, has taken a post with a party closely associated with her father. Thailand’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, announced Thursday at its general assembly that Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been named an adviser. Her appointment comes as Thaksin, who has been in self-imposed exile most of the time since he was toppled, has been increasing his profile amid rumors that current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha may call new elections. Thaksin is widely seen as seeking some sort of political comeback. He is living abroad to avoid serving prison time in Thailand on corruption charges he says were politically motivated.