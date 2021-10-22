Russia’s Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting” relations with his country. Welcoming Bennett at the start of their first talks on Friday, Putin hailed Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” saying that “our dialogue, our relations rely on a very deep connection between our peoples.” Bennett emphasized “the deep connection between the two countries” and praised Putin for bringing them closer during his 20-year rule. Russia and Israel have developed a strong relationship that has helped them tackle delicate and divisive issues, such as the situation in Syria, where Moscow has teamed up with Tehran to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad’s rule.