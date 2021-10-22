16 killed in Russian gunpowder factory blast

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say 16 people have been killed by an explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory. The Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion hit the factory in the Ryazan region, about 270 kilometers (about 167 miles) southeast of Moscow. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to local officials. It said 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles were involved in dealing with the fire. The Emergency Situations Ministry said the blast was caused by an unspecified failure during the production process.