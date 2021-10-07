Kishida vows to lead with ‘trust and empathy’ to fix Japan

AP National

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — In his first policy speech, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen pandemic management and health care in case of another coronavirus resurgence, and turn around the battered economy and bolstering the country’s defenses against threats from China and North Korea. Tasked with a mission of rallying public support ahead of national elections expected on Oct. 31, Kishida promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.” He was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday as Japan’s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who left after serving only one year. Suga’s perceived high-handed approach to virus measures and holding the Olympics despite rising cases angered the public. Kishida says Japan should increase preparedness for regional security threats.