Former Australian PM Abbott calls for solidarity with Taiwan

AP National

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former Australian prime minister has accused China of being a bully and expressed enthusiastic support for Taiwan while visiting the democratically ruled island. Speaking at a conference Friday, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott called for solidarity to help preserve Taiwan’s self-determination. He said, “Nothing is more pressing right now than solidarity with Taiwan.” China’s communist government has been seeking to isolate Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Abbott’s comments were to a conference organized by a think tank backed by the Taiwan government. The Australian government has said his visit to Taiwan is unofficial. It comes as tensions flare between Taiwan and China, with Chinese fighter jets making dozens of flights toward the island in recent days.