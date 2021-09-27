Azerbaijan, Armenia mark anniversary of their war

AP National

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan and Armenia are marking the first anniversary of the start of their six-week war in which more than 6,600 people died and that ended with Azerbaijan regaining control of large swaths of territory. Soldiers carrying photographs of comrades killed in the war marched Monday through the center of the Azerbaijani capital, Baku. In Yerevan, the Armenian capital, thousands of people went to the Yerablur military cemetery to pay respects to soldiers buried there. The foreign ministries of each country issued statements blaming the other for starting the war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.