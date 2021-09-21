Global shares mixed as investors eye China property worries

AP National

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed, with European benchmarks and U.S. futures higher after a choppy day of trading in Asia. Worries over heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer Evergrande are weighing on sentiment. Tokyo fell 2.2%, while markets were closed in Taiwan, Shanghai and South Korea. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng recouped earlier losses, gaining 0.5%. Shares also rose in Australia. Analysts said fears the damage from a property bust in China could ripple worldwide were drawing on memories of past financial crises such as the bursting of the Japanese “bubble” economy.