Biden to survey NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding

AP National

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will survey damage in parts of the northeast that suffered catastrophic flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Biden is set to tour Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York, on Tuesday. Ida’s soggy remnants are blamed for at least 50 deaths in the region. More than two dozen people died in New Jersey. In New York City, 13 people lost their lives, including 11 in the borough of Queens. Ida wreaked havoc on Louisiana before it moved up north. Biden says Ida and other storms make federal spending on infrastructure an urgent priority.