Wetta’s 3 gives No. 25 Colorado 73-70 OT win over No. 8 UCLA

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kindyll Wetta made a corner 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to snap a tie and No. 25 Colorado improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home with a 73-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Quay Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylyn Sherrod overcame cramping in OT to add 18 points and six assists, including the dish to Wetta for her only 3-point attempt of the game.

“That’s one of the biggest shots we’ve seen all year,” Colorado coach JR Payne said.

And it came from an unlikely source. Wetta, a sophomore, had attempted just 20 3s all season, making seven. And she had never hit a winning shot.

“Not even in middle school, high school, nothing,” she said.

The Buffaloes (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) beat UCLA for the third straight time after losing 10 straight to the Bruins. They also own home wins over current No. 9 Utah and No. 19 Arizona.

“Unbelievably proud of our team,” Payne said.

Freshman Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-3), but made just 1 of 2 free throws with 42 seconds left to tie it. A kicked ball violation allowed the Buffs the chance to run down the clock before Wetta’s bucket.

UCLA couldn’t overcome another poor shooting outing from leading scorer Charisma Osborne. The senior started 0 of 6 from the field and finished with 12 points while making 3 of 16 attempts. She’s shooting 25% (22 of 88) over the past six games.

Coach Cori Close said she’s not concerned.

“I think what Charisma brings to our team is so much more than scoring. It’s how may winning plays she can create,” Close said. “It’s not about how many points she scores but how many possessions she helps us win.”

UCLA had one final chance, but Kiki Rice’s desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark in the opener of a difficult two-game mountain trip. The Bruins visit No. 9 Utah on Sunday.

UCLA entered the night leading the Pac-12 with 15.2 offensive rebounds a game. But it was Miller who controlled the paint in recording her third double-double of the season.

Her 11th rebound led to Wetta’s fast-break layup that put Colorado ahead 61-58 with 2:52 left in regulation. But the Buffs couldn’t hold on.

With UCLA trailing 63-62, Osborne drove the right baseline and drew a blocking foul against Miller with 13.2 seconds left. She hit both free throws to put the Bruins ahead.

Aaronette Vonleh then drew a foul in the post at the other end, but hit only one free throw with 6.7 seconds left. It was a familiar theme for Colorado, which made only 8 of 16 free throws after making 6 of 16 in a loss to Stanford on Sunday.

Osborne’s floater just before the regulation buzzer bounced off the rim. She hit a left-wing 3 to open the overtime scoring, but the Bruins had their three-game wining streak snapped.

“We tend to wait until it’s too late,” said Gabriela Jaquez, who scored 11 points. “Today it was too late to win.”

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins will likely need to get Osborne going in order to do any damage in March. Osborne has six 20-point games this season, but none since Nov. 29.

Colorado: It was another statement win for the Buffaloes, who entered the day 20th in the NET rankings, which the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help determine at-large bids. UCLA was 27th in the NET. The Buffs still have games remaining against Top 25 teams Arizona and Stanford.

UP NEXT

UCLA: At No. 9 Utah on Sunday.

Colorado: Host Southern California on Sunday.

