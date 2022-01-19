Los Angeles police arrest suspect in Fresno double killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man sought in the killings of his grandfather and mother in Fresno was captured in Los Angeles. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke was picked up by Los Angeles police on Jan. 15 after Fresno detectives followed up on a tip that he had been seen in the Sherman Oaks area. The Sheriff’s Office says Parke was wanted for the Jan. 6 killings of his 90-year-old grandfather, Mel Abdelaziz, and his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdelaziz. The victims were slain while visiting a home where Parke was staying. It’s not immediately known if Parke has an attorney.