Charges filed in attack on California vaccine clinic staff

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Criminal charges have been filed against a man who allegedly punched two medical assistants at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Southern California and groped a nurse providing him medical care. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says charges of misdemeanor battery and resisting arrested were filed against 44-year-old Thomas Apollo of Poway. According to prosecutors, Apollo was asked to leave the Families Together clinic in Tustin on Dec. 30 after he refused to wear a mask. Police eventually used a Taser to subdue Apollo and the alleged groping occurred while he was being treated for minor injuries. It’s not immediately known if he has retained an attorney.