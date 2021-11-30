Reliever Daniel Hudson returns to Dodgers on 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson has returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Hudson pitched in 40 games for Los Angeles in 2018. The 34-year-old veteran started last season with Washington before going to San Diego in a trade on July 30. He went a combined 5-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 54 appearances. Hudson has spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors with seven teams, including the Dodgers. They created a roster spot earlier in the day when they didn’t tender a contract to left-hander Adrian Vasquez.