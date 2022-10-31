MLS: No discipline for Fountas, can’t corroborate claim

NEW YORK (AP) — D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas will not be disciplined by Major League Soccer after the league said it found credible an allegation he used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match on Sept. 18 but could not find corroborating evidence. The league said in a statement it “could not independently verify the allegation” but it “did not find credible Fountas’ claim, made during interviews conducted as part of this investigation, that he said nothing in that moment — discriminatory or otherwise.”

