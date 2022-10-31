Individual game Women’s World Cup tickets go on sale

Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday. FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner. An expanded field of 32 teams will take part in soccer’s premier tournament, including the two-time defending champion United States. There will be 64 games across nine host cities and 10 stadiums, starting on July 20. The final is scheduled for Aug. 20 in Sydney.

