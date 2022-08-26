Mayfield throws 2 TD passes as Panthers defeat Bills 21-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-0 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams. Mayfield, who was announced as the Panthers’ Week 1 starter earlier in the week, threw a 2-yard TD pass to D’Onta Foreman and a 19-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Shi Smith against Buffalo’s second-team defense. The Panthers scored on two of four possessions with Mayfield at the helm. The Bills rested all of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen. The Panthers played most of their starters into the second quarter, although running back Christian McCaffrey sat out. Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in the third quarter.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.