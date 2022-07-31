Bayern, Chelsea teens play in Holocaust memorial tournament

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Some of Europe’s best soccer players from the under-17 teams of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Bologna and other international clubs have taken part in the Walther Bensemann Memorial Tournament in Nuremberg. Soccer wasn’t the most important part of the tournament. Players also learned the dangers of intolerance by meeting Holocaust survivors, attending workshops and taking part in excursions. Holocaust survivor Shaul Paul Ladany tells The Associated Press that if he was able “to penetrate their brains, then I then I believe I was successful.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.