Liverpool, Real Madrid play Champions League final in Paris

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of soccer fans are descending on Paris to see Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final. There are milestones at stake in the Stade de France. Carlo Ancelotti is looking to become the first coach to win European club football’s top prize four times, adding to his 2014 success during his first spell in charge of Madrid. The Italian’s first two triumphs came with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007. Liverpool can end with a rare treble of trophies, having already won the FA Cup and the League Cup.