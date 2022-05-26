French Open player wins after thrown racket lands in stands

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — A player at the French Open was allowed to continue her match — and ended up winning it — after she threw her racket and it bounced into the stands. It is the latest in a series of episodes involving professional tennis players who take their anger out on their equipment. Irina-Camelia Begu was trailing 2-0 in the third set at Court 13 against 30th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round. Begu walked to the sideline and chucked her racket, which went off the red clay and flew right behind the chair umpire’s seat, landing among spectators. Begu was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct. She is a 31-year-old Romanian who is ranked 63rd.