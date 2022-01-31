No. 23 Ohio State women knock off No. 21 Iowa in shootout

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 18 and No. 23 Ohio State outlasted No. 21 Iowa 92-88. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark scored 43 points, one shy of her career high, but missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the score in the final minute. She made seven 3-pointers and also had seven assists and seven turnovers. Monika Czinano had 23 points, making 11 of 13 shots, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes. There were two ties and seven lead changes in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes took the lead for good, 88-87, on a jumper by Tanaya Beacham with just under a minute to go.