No. 7 Tennessee routs Chattanooga 91-41

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a convincing 91-41 victory over University of Tennessee Chattanooga Monday night. The Lady Volunteers (11-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 22-5 after the first quarter. It was never close after that. The dominating performance happened without the presence of Tennessee’s leading scorer Jordan Horston (15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game). A Tennessee spokesman said Horston was out with an illness that was not COVID. Key, 6-foot-6, was just one of the frontline players that had their way with the Mocs (2-12). Alexus Dye scored 15 points and Karoline Striplin added 12.