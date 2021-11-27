Rantanen’s hat trick lifts Avalanche past Predators 6-2

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and an assist, Bo Byram scored in his return to the lineup, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 6-2. It was Rantanen’s first hat trick of the season and the third of his career. Cale Makar finished with three assists, but had his goal-scoring streak ended at five games. He has seven goals and five assists in the last six games. Jonas Johansson had 26 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche put pressure on Nashville goalie David Rittich from the start, holding a 14-4 advantage in shots after the first period.