Josi, Tomasino lead Predators to 3-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino scored power-play goals and the Nashville Predators beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2. Matt Duchene also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists. Juuse Saros stopped 26 shots to pick up his fifth win of the season. Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko had 25 saves. The Canucks were 0 for 5 on their power-play chances. The Canucks had a prime opportunity to tie it midway through the third after the Predators’ Alex Carrier was called for interference. However, the lone shot during the penalty belonged to Nashville, which saw a short-handed breakaway chance from Colton Sissons stopped by Demko.