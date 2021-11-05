Iafallo, Kings rally for 3-2 OT win after Devils tie it late

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored 42 seconds into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings their fourth straight win, 3-2 over the New Jersey Devils. Arthur Kaliyev and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, and Calvin Petersen made 21 saves. Pavel Zacha tied it up with 24 seconds remaining in the third period to salvage a point for the Devils, who have lost three straight. Jesper Bratt had a goal, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves in his season debut.