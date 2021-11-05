Draisaitl OT goal caps Oilers’ 6-5 comeback over Rangers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record when Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner in a 6-5 comeback win over the New York Rangers on Friday night. The Oilers have won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in team history. Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice for Edmonton, which also got goals from Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 20 of 25 shot in the victory. The Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and Filip Chytil, Kevin Rooney and Chris Kreider also had goals. Alexandar Georgiev had 33 saves.