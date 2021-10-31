Washington can’t overcome mistakes in 17-10 loss to Broncos

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The mistakes keep coming for the Washington Football Team. A dropped interception early. A pair of blocked field goals. Finally a failed last possession after being gifted an extraordinary turnover by the opposition. They all added up to 17-10 loss Sunday to the Denver Broncos. That’s the fourth in a row and fifth in six games for Washington heading into its bye week. Coach Ron Rivera plans a position by position review and assessment in hopes of finding a way to improve Washington’s fortunes over its final nine games.