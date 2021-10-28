NFL enhances Rooney Rule to help interviewing process

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices. The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions. Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.