Pulisic yet to resume Chelsea training after injury setback

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic is yet to resume training with Chelsea following another injury setback. Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14 when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the English Premier League. The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two years at Chelsea. Manager Thomas Tuchel says Pulisic was “already so close to coming to team training last week, then had a little setback and a little reaction.”