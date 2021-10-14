Norrie, Dimitrov advance to semifinals at Indian Wells

AP Business

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Norrie routed Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and extend the best season of his young career. Norrie needed just 73 minutes to dismantle Schwartzman, who finally held serve to open the second set, drawing cheers from the small crowd at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where attendance has been capped at well below capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schwartzman earned his only break of the match to tie it 2-all in the second. Norrie ran off the final four games to move into a semifinal against either No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz or 23rd-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who played later.