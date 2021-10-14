Bentley sets mark as S. Alabama tops Georgia Southern 41-14

AP Business

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Bentley became the first player in South Alabama history to account for five touchdowns in a game, rushing for two and passing for three more as the Jaguars defeated Georgia Southern 41-14. Bentley had a sixth touchdown negated by a penalty while completing 24 of 31 passes for 389 yards — South Alabama’s first 300-yard passing game since the 2018 season. Georgia Southern quarterbacks Justin Tomlin and Cam Ransom were held to seven completions on 25 passes for 112 yards. The Eagles ground game was held to 121 yards as South Alabama racked up 545 yards of offense to 233.