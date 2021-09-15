LEADING OFF: Trout likely done for year, Tigers play spoiler

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Mike Trout is likely done for the year. Same for Jo Adell, another talented outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday he would be very surprised if Trout played again this season. The three-time AL MVP injured his right calf running the bases May 17 and had a setback last month, but he has left open the possibility of returning this year. Adell was placed on the 10-day injured list after he got hurt when he crashed into the wall in left while trying to catch Garrett Stubbs’ RBI double in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 4-2 win at Houston on Saturday night.