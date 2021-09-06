Jonnu Smith, Henry ready to help QB Jones in opener for Pats

AP Business

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Injuries this summer disrupted the chemistry building process for new Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. But both started New England’s first game week without restrictions, a good sign for two players the Patriots are counting on to help take pressure off rookie quarterback Mac Jones. It’s particularly important this week as Jones starts his first regular-season NFL game opposite a Dolphins defense that features 2020 NFL interception leader Xavien Howard.