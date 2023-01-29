Skip to Content
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday.

A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Jan. 14.

During a search Saturday, police said detectives located additional human remains and those have been turned over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center.

Due to signs of trauma appearing on the skull, police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said detectives are actively following up on all leads and working with the county medical examiner’s office to identify the victim.

