Arizona utility regulators again reject clean energy rules

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona’s utility regulators have rejected new rules that would have drastically boosted the use of renewable energy for the second time in just one year.

This decision is drawing sharp reaction from clean energy advocates who said the decision leaves the state far behind what is needed to address climate change.

The three Republicans on the five-member Arizona Corporation Commission joined to defeat the new standards.

The proposed rules would have required the state’s utilities to get 50% of their power from sources that do not emit carbon dioxide by 2035 and 100% by 2070. The regulations the commission declined to adopt last May mandated 100% clean power by 2050.

Also in the package were increased requirements for utilities to pay to boost energy efficiency to cut power demand and rules increasing battery storage for rooftop solar installations.

The state’s largest utility, Arizona Public Service, said it would stick to its vow to have 100% clean power by 2050 despite the rules package being defeated. BUT without the new rules, APS and other regulated utilities won’t have to boost spending on energy efficiency.

The decision means Arizona utilities will only be held to the renewable energy standards adopted in 2006.