Washington State beats Arizona State 51-29 to open Pac-12

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 14 points and Washington State overcame an ugly first half to open Pac-12 play with a 51-29 win over Arizona State. The Cougars traded misses with the Sun Devils in a disjointed first half before running more their offense in the second. Washington led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 21 with a big run to pull away from the flailing Sun Devils. Arizona State exasperated coach Bobby Hurley and had the fans booing most of the night with an unseemly display of one-on-one offense. Arizona State had 10 points at halftime, shot 21% and went 3 for 26 from the 3-point arc in one of their worst offensive performances under Hurley.