Ducey to kick off holidays with lighting of Capitol tree

PHOENIX (AP) — A 25-foot-tall white pine will be lit for the first time in the lobby of the state Capitol’s executive tower in a celebration overseen by Gov. Doug Ducey marking the start of the holiday season. Wednesday’s lighting of the Capitol tree is annual tradition and brings together schoolchildren, state workers and the governor. This year’s celebration will feature Christmas carols sung by students from Chandler High School. Also on hand will be members of a crew who are rebuilding the old Capitol’s copper dome. The Christmas Tree was harvested Nov. 19 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Bear Canyon Lake on by a state forestry crew.