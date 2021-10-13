Justin Olson enters crowded GOP field for US Senate race

AP Arizona

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Corporation Commissioner Justin Olson has become the fifth Republican looking to take on Democrat Mark Kelly in one of the nation’s top 2022 Senate contests. Olson announced Wednesday he’s joining the crowded GOP field. He presented himself as a reliable and proven conservative and spoke little of Donald Trump. The former president’s endorsement carries weight in a GOP primary but could be problematic in a general election matchup. That’s a stark contrast with his Republican rivals who are working aggressively to link themselves to Trump. Olson represented parts of Mesa in the state House before he was appointed to the state’s utility regulator in 2017.